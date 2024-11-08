The site for Seneca Hospital’s replacement facility is excavated in Chester, Calif., according to the Seneca Healthcare District website.

Seneca Healthcare District plans to build an approximately 30,000-square-foot hospital, 15,000-square-foot skilled nursing community, and 2,200-square-foot maintenance building, according to a request for proposals.

The hospital will include eight acute care beds, a 5-room triage unit, operating room (OR), endoscopy/procedure room, and three post-anesthesia care units. Services will include a lab with blood bank, imaging, and pharmaceutical.

The skilled nursing community will house 24 beds, including two private/isolation rooms, and occupational and physical therapy services.

HGA (Oakland, Calif.) is the architecture firm on the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.