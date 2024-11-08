Seneca Hospital Replacement Project Kicks Off In Chester, California
The site for Seneca Hospital’s replacement facility is excavated in Chester, Calif., according to the Seneca Healthcare District website.
Seneca Healthcare District plans to build an approximately 30,000-square-foot hospital, 15,000-square-foot skilled nursing community, and 2,200-square-foot maintenance building, according to a request for proposals.
The hospital will include eight acute care beds, a 5-room triage unit, operating room (OR), endoscopy/procedure room, and three post-anesthesia care units. Services will include a lab with blood bank, imaging, and pharmaceutical.
The skilled nursing community will house 24 beds, including two private/isolation rooms, and occupational and physical therapy services.
HGA (Oakland, Calif.) is the architecture firm on the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.