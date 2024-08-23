Shannon Medical Center, part of Shannon Health (San Angelo, Texas), completed a bed tower expansion on its 1.5 million-square-foot campus in San Angelo, according to a news release from Hoar Construction (Birmingham, Ala.), the general contractor on the project.

The project comprises a new 7-story tower that includes four floors of patient care spaces and a 19,310-square-foot intensive care unit (ICU).

The fifth and sixth floors of the building are shell space for future expansion. Three floors of underground parking are also part of the expansion.

O’Connell Robertson (Austin, Texas) is the architect.