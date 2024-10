Building enclosure and engineering firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH; Waltham, Mass.) appointed Emily Hoops as head of building technology for the Eastern U.S. region, according to a news release.

Hoops will oversee the firm’s building enclosure consulting divisions in Boston; Waltham, Mass.; Chicago; New York; and Washington, D.C.

She also joins the firm’s executive committee. Read more about SGH here.