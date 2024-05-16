Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga., is partnering with healthcare company Affabilis (Columbus, Ga.) to open the South Georgia Specialty Hospital on its north campus.

The long-term acute care hospital will open with six beds, but is expected to reach full capacity with 23 beds within six months, according to website walb.com.

Leasing space on the third floor of the north campus hospital, the new facility will operate independently and serve patients who require extended hospitalization of 20 to 30 days or more.