At Children’s Medical Center in New York, eight operating rooms were built with Operamed powder-coated stainless-steel walls, integrated flat-panel wall monitors, flush window panels, and glass graphic murals that were individually selected for each room.

For the NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital, seven operating rooms (OR) and two hybrid OR’s feature Operamed Corian panel walls, integrated cabinets behind the wall, lead lining, and control rooms.

In today’s healthcare world, hospital infrastructure is being outpaced by the fast evolution of technology in medical equipment and devices. Depending on technological advances, equipment and solutions may be updated every 5 to 10 years while the concrete and gypsum infrastructure of medical and procedure rooms gets old and outdated.

The constant pressure to maintain high level patient care and generate revenue can also create a barrier to technological innovation in hospitals. The fear of disrupting operations often outweighs the potential benefits of upgrading equipment and software, which can lead to a lag in adopting the latest advancements.

Together, these challenges are pushing the healthcare design industry to consider new construction methods and building systems. Modularity in hospital construction projects, especially in the most critical areas of the hospital, provides a flexible infrastructure that allows healthcare facilities to adapt to the ever-changing demands of technological advances while helping ensure clinical care and quality.

Benefits of modular systems in healthcare

Traditional healthcare construction can be inflexible, and any work that requires cutting through dry wall or lead lining necessitates the temporary shutting down of an OR. Once a renovation starts, the process must be done completely before the room can be brought back online.

Modular construction provides a flexible and adaptable system that can be faster to install and simple to modify, with access to services behind walls and ceiling, which can minimize shut-down time. Modular components can also be designed to meet the specific needs of the operating room, including size, shape and color, and are applicable in a range of spaces, including intensive care units, patient rooms, sterilization departments, and operating and control rooms.

Operamed modular walls and ceilings

Modular construction methods provide a flexible and scalable framework for integrating new equipment and systems. For example, with Operamed’s modular walls and ceilings, all the hospital services are integrated into the structure and panel system, providing the ability to change or add new services in the future with minimal interruption to clinical spaces.

Framing and rough-in can be done in a short timeframe with the prefabricated stud system and MEP rough-in kits, reducing overall construction timelines. Wall panels and ceilings are then installed, and the panels are prefabricated to the final design with all cutouts and accessories custom made to each project.

Upgrades and necessary work behind the wall and above ceiling can be performed on nights and weekends without the need to shut down the OR space for long periods of time. Once the new equipment, including robotics, cameras, and technological devices, is ready to be brought in, installation can be done quickly, and the room can go live with minimal shutdown time.

The system comes in a variety of wall finishes made of antimicrobial materials, including antistatic powder-coated stainless steel, solid surfaces, glass, and painted galvanized steel. Other options include integrated in-wall services and devices, such as flush finished windows, in-wall flat panels, and integrated cabinets.

Solutions such as modular systems can maximize uptime and minimize downtime in critical, revenue-generating areas, while expediting the adoption of critical technology.