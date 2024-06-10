SSM Health To Begin Construction On New Outpatient Center In Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Sisters of St. Mary Health (SSM; St. Louis) held a groundbreaking ceremony for Sun Prairie Outpatient Center in Sun Prairie, Wis., according to a news release.
Expected to open in 2025, the 90,000-square-foot project will house surgical orthopedics and comprehensive eye care services
Architect Kahler Slater (Milwaukee) designed the building to meet the WELL Building Standard and is planned to include a solar array and walking path.
J.H. Findorff & Son. Inc. (Madison, Wis.) is the general contractor on the project.
