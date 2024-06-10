Sisters of St. Mary Health (SSM; St. Louis) held a groundbreaking ceremony for Sun Prairie Outpatient Center in Sun Prairie, Wis., according to a news release.

Expected to open in 2025, the 90,000-square-foot project will house surgical orthopedics and comprehensive eye care services

Architect Kahler Slater (Milwaukee) designed the building to meet the WELL Building Standard and is planned to include a solar array and walking path.

J.H. Findorff & Son. Inc. (Madison, Wis.) is the general contractor on the project.

