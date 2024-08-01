St. Francis Health System marked the placement of the highest beam with a topping out ceremony for a $258 million expansion of St. Francis Hospital South in Tulsa, Okla., according to a news release.

The expansion will more than double the size of the hospital, adding 283,600 square feet of new clinical space, including 10 new operating rooms (ORs). Another 51,000 square feet of clinical space is being renovated as part of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

The project will also increase the size of the hospital’s lobby and chapel, and includes new food service and dining space, according to fox23.com.