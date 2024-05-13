Nonprofit Catholic health system Bon Secours (Marriottsville, Md.) is wrapping up construction on a two-story addition to St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield, Va., according to the website richmondbizsense.com.

The $108 million project will add 110,000 square feet to the hospital and includes 55 acute care beds, 10 observation beds, and four beds in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

A new outpatient pharmacy, expanded intensive care unit, and MRI machine are also among the additions.