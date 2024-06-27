Norristown State Hospital in Norristown, Pa., is adding a new Southeast Psychiatric Treatment Center, designed by architecture, design, and engineering firm Stantec (Uniontown, Ohio) and architectural, planning, and interiors firm Architecture+ (Troy, N.Y.), according to a news release.

The new forensic psychiatric hospital will replace two existing buildings on the state hospital campus. The facility will open with 270 beds and space to add 150 more beds in the future.

The current forensic hospital, which provides care to patients who are involved with the judicial or corrections systems, will remain operational until the new facility is built.

