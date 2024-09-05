Infrastructure Ontario (Toronto), a provincial agency that acts as procurement and commercial lead for all public infrastructure projects, and Stevenson Memorial Hospital (New Tecumseth, Ontario, Canada) have issued a request for qualifications for a redevelopment of the hospital campus in New Tecumseth, according to ontarioconstructionnews.com.

The first phase of the project will be to build a wrap-around expansion that will triple the size of the hospital and replace, expand, and enhance clinical areas including the emergency department, laboratory, medical/surgical inpatient unit, diagnostic imaging, surgical suite, obstetrics/birthing unit, and pharmacy.

The architect on phase one is Kasian Architecture (Toronto), according to a news release.