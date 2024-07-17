Structural engineering firm O’Donnell & Naccarato has promoted Kyle Terry to principal at the firm’s Philadelphia headquarters, according to a news release.

He will be responsible for leading engineering teams on projects, including in the healthcare industry.

In Terry’s eight-year tenure with the firm, and 15 years in structural engineering, he has led healthcare projects for UPMC’s Hillman Cancer Center (Beaver, Pa.), AmeriHealth (Newtown Square, Pa.), the Hub for Clinical Collaboration at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (Philadelphia), and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.).