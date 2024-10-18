A joint venture between Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.) and ValueHealth (Kansas City, Mo.) opened the Advanced Surgery Center At Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., according to a news release.

The 28,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center offers access to healthcare services including cardiology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, gastroenterology, and podiatry.

The project team includes Ryan Companies (Minneapolis, Minn.) as the design-build contractor.