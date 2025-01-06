Nonprofit healthcare system Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) plans to develop two healthcare campuses in Santa Clara, Calif., in collaboration with Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group (Palo Alto, Calif.) and real estate development and investment firm The Sobrato Organization (San Jose, Calif.), according to a news release.

The project will renovate two vacant office campuses less than a mile apart to provide ambulatory services across approximately 1 million total square feet of space.

Sutter West Santa Clara Campus will occupy five buildings, with a focus on specialty services including orthopedics and sports medicine, cancer treatment, women’s health, and heart and vascular care.

Sutter East Santa Clara Campus will occupy three buildings, with a focus on comprehensive primary care, including cardiology, neurology, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, plastics and general surgery, endocrinology, dermatology, gastroenterology, and pediatrics.

Both facilities also will offer imaging, lab, and diagnostic services, as well as ambulatory surgery.

The project will be completed in phases, with the first building on the Sutter East campus expected to be finished in the latter half of 2025.

