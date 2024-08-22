Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) is investing $380 million to develop a new cancer center on the Sutter Memorial Medical Center campus in Modesto, Calif., according to a news release.

The new 4-story facility will include an outpatient clinic, ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms (ORs) and four procedure rooms, and more than 50 exam rooms.

Services will include infusion and radiology therapy, imaging, lab, pharmacy, and multiple complementary therapies.

The cancer center is expected to open in 2028 or 2029, according to the release.

Read more news about Sutter Health here.