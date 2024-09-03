Texas Health and Human Services Commission (Austin, Texas) started construction on a replacement Terrell State Hospital in Terrell, Texas, according to a news release.

The $573 million project consists of a new 415,000-square-foot inpatient psychiatric care hospital, expected to open in late 2027. The hospital will house 275 beds, including a 50-bed maximum security unit and 50-bed adolescent unit, according to constructiondive.com.

The project team includes architecture and design firm CannonDesign (New York) and general contractor Robins & Morton (Birmingham, Ala.).