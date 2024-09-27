The Beck Group, a Boston-based integrated design-build services firm, appointed Lisa Charrin as national director of medical equipment planning, according to a news release.

Charrin has more than 30 years of experience in medical technology planning for a variety of projects, including cancer centers, emergency, and imaging and interventional suites.

Her recent projects include the Moffitt Cancer Center’s Southshore Ambulatory Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., and Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Concord, N.C.

