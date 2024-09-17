The Christ Hospital Medical Center – Liberty Township in Liberty Township, Ohio, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a 17,800-square-foot imaging services expansion on its campus, according to a news release.

The $20 million project will house an MRI scanner for cardiac imaging; 1.5 superconducting magnet system for screenings and tests for orthopedics, oncology, urology, neurology, and women’s health; and a CT scanner for oncology and cardiology imaging.

The project team comprises Champlin Architecture (architect; Cincinnati), CMTA Engineering (consulting engineer; Cincinnati), Danis Construction Company (construction; Columbus, Ohio), Sure Mechanical (HVAC; Cincinnati), Denier Electric (electrical engineer; Grove City, Ohio), and The Geiler Company (HVAC and plumbing; Cincinnati).