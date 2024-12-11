WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, part of the West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown, W.Va.), opened a new hybrid operating room (OR) at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, W.Va., according to a news release.

The project integrates a surgical OR with an advanced X-ray imaging system, and is an extension of the hospital’s cath lab. The hybrid OR also can as also flex as a full OR..

