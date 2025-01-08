Faith-based regional health network CHI Memorial (Chattanooga, Tenn.), part of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago), held a topping out ceremony to mark the placement of the final piece of structural steel for the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia in Ringgold, Ga., according to Chattanoogan.com.

The 135,000-square-foot replacement hospital is scheduled to open this winter with 64 inpatient beds, including an intensive care unit (ICU), 24-bed emergency department (ED), and five operating rooms (ORs). Also included will be two endoscopy suites; imaging services, including non-invasive cardiac imaging; and a lab.

Read more about CHI Health here.