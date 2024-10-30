TriHealth Breaks Ground On New Tower At Good Samaritan Hospital In Cincinnati
TriHealth (Cincinnati) has started construction on a new tower at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, according to local12.com.
The 5-story, 168,000-square-foot project will add a new emergency department (ED), enhanced surgical institute, and clinical services.
The tower addition is part of the healthcare provider’s $240 million master plan to improve care access in the region.
The tower is expected to be completed in 2028.
