Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is planning to build a new emergency department (ED) at Trinity Health Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich., according to a news release.

The $48 million project will double the size of the ED to approximately 50,000 square feet, including additional trauma bays, a dedicated behavioral health suite, pediatric-focused care unit, new ambulance entrance, and enhanced lobby.

The existing ED will remain fully operational until the project is completed in 2027.

