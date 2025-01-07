Trinity Health System Nears Completion On New Hospital In St. Clairsville, Ohio
Trinity Health System (Steubenville, Ohio) is nearing completion on the new Trinity Health St. Clairsville Hospital in St. Clairsville, Ohio, according to The Weirton Daily Times.
The 2-story, 20,000-square-foot acute care facility will include 10 emergency department (ED) rooms, including two designated as trauma rooms and three fast-track rooms on the second floor; six in-patient rooms, including one intensive care room, one bariatric room, one behavioral health room; and two operating rooms (ORs). Lab and imaging departments are also planned.
