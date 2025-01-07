Trinity Health System (Steubenville, Ohio) is nearing completion on the new Trinity Health St. Clairsville Hospital in St. Clairsville, Ohio, according to The Weirton Daily Times.

The 2-story, 20,000-square-foot acute care facility will include 10 emergency department (ED) rooms, including two designated as trauma rooms and three fast-track rooms on the second floor; six in-patient rooms, including one intensive care room, one bariatric room, one behavioral health room; and two operating rooms (ORs). Lab and imaging departments are also planned.

