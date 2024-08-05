The University of Alabama Health System (UAB; Birmingham, Ala.) completed a replacement of its UAB Medical West hospital in Bessemer, Ala., according to a news release.

The new $400 million medical campus consists of a 9-story, 412,000-square-foot hospital with 200 beds and a 7-story, 127,000-square-foot medical office building (MOB). The hospital includes a surgical and endoscopy suite with robotic surgery capabilities, 12 operating rooms, and intensive care beds.

The project team includes architecture firms HKS (Dallas) and KPS Group (Birmingham, Ala.), project manager Johnson Development (Houston), general contractor Brasfield & Gorie (Raleigh, N.C.), and site engineering firms CCI Engineering Services (Columbus, Ohio), Bhate Geosciences (Birmingham), and Building & Earth (Birmingham).