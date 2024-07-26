UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., is constructing a $3.74 billion expansion that includes a 14-story hospital tower and five-story medical pavilion, according to a press release.

The 910,000-square-foot project will connect to the medical center’s existing surgery and emergency services pavilion and comprise 334 private patient rooms, operating rooms, an imaging center, pharmacy, and two helicopter landing decks.

Slated for completion in 2030, the project is being designed to achieve LEED Gold certification using sustainable design features such as energy-efficient systems, indoor environmental quality enhancements, and rainwater management strategies.

The project team includes integrated design firm SmithGroup and construction firm McCarthy Building Companies Inc. (Sacramento).