UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) is planning a major expansion at Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to a news release.

The $407 million project includes a new 6-story inpatient tower, four new ORs, expanded kitchen and dining space, a bigger lab, and renovation of the main lobby. The expansion will open with 36 new medical-surgical beds and a 14-bed intensive care unit (ICU), bringing the hospital’s total patient bed capacity to 190, with room to flex to 320 beds.

To be completed in phases, the project encompasses nearly 330,000 total square feet of new construction, with approximately 55 percent of that set aside as shell space for future growth.

Construction on the tower is expected to start in 2026 and be completed in 2029.

