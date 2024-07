University of Florida Health (UF Health; Gainesville, Fla.) opened a new six-story patient tower at its UF Health North campus in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The $140 million expansion includes 124 patient rooms, two floors dedicated to acute physical therapy, and ancillary services.

The second and third floors have a rehabilitation gymnasium and outdoor space.

Read more news about UF Health here and here.