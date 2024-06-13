Hospital network University of Florida Health (UF Health; Jacksonville, Fla.) will open UF Health Ocala Neighborhood Hospital this summer in Ocala, Fla., according to a news release.

The new three-story, 150,000-square-foot hospital will include 10 emergency department (ED) rooms, 10 inpatient rooms, four operating rooms (ORs) and 12 pre- and post-operative beds. An imaging department will include two X-ray rooms, two CT rooms, and ultrasound and MRI rooms.

The hospital will also offer outpatient lab services, physical and occupational rehabilitation, anesthesia preoperative care, physician office space, and shell space for future expansion.

The ED is expected to open in July, and other services will roll out over time.

