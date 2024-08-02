UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.) opened the EmPATH (Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, and Healing) Psychiatric Unit on the campus of Eastern State Hospital in Lexington, according to a news release.

The EmPATH model features open spaces with comfortable seating, rather than individual treatment rooms, where adult patients interact with healthcare providers including psychiatrists, social workers, and peer support specialists. Patients can stay in the unit for up to 23 hours.

UK HealthCare’s new facility is 11,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 12 patients at a time.

