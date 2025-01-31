Academic healthcare systems UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) and Duke Health (Durham, N.C.) are partnering on a plan to deliver a freestanding children’s hospital to the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area known as The Triangle, according to a news release.

NC Children’s, the approximately 500-bed children’s hospital, will anchor a 100-plus-acre campus with an ambulatory surgical center, medical office building (MOB), and behavioral health hospital.

The campus will include rehabilitation facilities, translational research capabilities with a dedicated innovation/collaboration zone, and play areas.

The project is expected to begin construction by 2027 and take approximately six years to complete.

