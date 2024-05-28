United Health Services (UHS; Binghamton, N.Y.) has completed an expansion of UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y., according to the Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin.

The new six-story, 180,000-square-foot clinical tower includes 120 private rooms, a trauma center, emergency department (ED), MRI suite, and surgical support.

Services include cardiology, oncology, neuroscience, and surgery.

The addition will also serve as the main entrance to the hospital.