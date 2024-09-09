UnityPoint Health (Des Moines, Iowa) is planning a $39.8 million expansion and renovation of the surgical department at UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge in Fort Dodge, Iowa, according to a news release.

The $39.8 million project will add five operating room (OR) suites, two endoscopy suites, and 24 pre- and post-operative rooms. The addition will be built to the left of the hospital’s main entrance.

Construction is expected to start in summer 2025 and take approximately 18 months to complete.

