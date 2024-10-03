University Children’s Hospital of Zurich opened in Zurich, Switzerland, according to the website metalocus.es.

Designed by architecture firm Burgholzli, Herzog & de Meuron (Basel, Switzerland), the project includes a 3-story acute-care hospital made of wood and concrete and a cylindrical 5-story research and teaching facility.

The hospital includes spaces for children, teenagers, and their families to stay and play, as well as caregiver respite areas.

The research and teaching building houses three lecture halls interspersed in the lower levels surrounded by seminar rooms and study areas. Research areas are located above these spaces.

