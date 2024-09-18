University of Florida Health (UF Health; Gainesville, Fla.) opened a new 6-story inpatient tower on its UF Health North campus in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a news release.

The 6-story, 174,000-square-foot addition consists of a 48-bed rehabilitation unit, 76 acuity-adaptable patient rooms, a four-bed concierge medicine suite, and two-story rehabilitation gym.

Gresham Smith (Nashville, Tenn.) provided architecture, interior design, experiential design, and wayfinding services for the project.