University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City, Iowa) is set to open its new North Liberty Campus this spring in North Liberty, Iowa, according to a news release.

The 60-acre campus includes a 3-story hospital with 36 inpatient beds, 84 emergency department (ED) rooms, 12 operating rooms (ORs), and two procedure rooms. In addition, a 5-story medical office building (MOB) will house outpatient clinics and space for clinical research.

The new hospital will be home to the UI Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, which includes UI Sports Medicine, as well as a Level 4 trauma center, 24-hour pharmacy, diagnostic imaging, and clinical lab services.

