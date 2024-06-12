University of Iowa Health Care is planning a $74 million, 30,000-square-foot renovation and addition to its labor, delivery, and postpartum care department in Iowa City, Iowa.

The $74 million, 30,000-square-foot project will add 23 inpatient beds for postpartum care to the seventh floor of the hospital’s Pappajohn Pavilion, according to the website thegazette.com.

