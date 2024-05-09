University of Louisville Health (UofL; Louisville, Ky.) plans to expand its Brown Cancer Center by adding a second location on the campus of the UofL Health-South Hospital in Shepherdsville, Ky., according to the website whas11.com.

The new facility will include infusion and exam rooms, an oncology pharmacy, and lecture hall. It will be an addition to the south hospital campus, which opened in March 2024.

Construction is expected to begin within the next year and be completed by early 2026.

