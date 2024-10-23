The University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore, Md.) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the new UM Shore Regional Medical Center in Easton, Md., according to a news release from the Office of Gov. Wes Moore.

The $540 million project will replace the existing UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and will house 147 beds.

Services will include emergency, behavioral health, and cardiology care.

The new hospital is expected to open in summer 2028.