University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC; Pittsburgh, Pa.) marked the topping out of the new UPMC Presbyterian hospital tower in Pittsburgh with the placement of the final structural steel beam, according to a news release.

The 17-story hospital tower will house 636 patient rooms, as well as operating rooms and amenity spaces such as rooftop gardens, family lounges, restaurant and café, and chapel.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2026.