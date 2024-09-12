University of Louisville Health (UofL Health; Louisville, Ky.) plans to expand the UofL Health – South Hospital campus in Shepherdsville, Ky., with a add a 3-story, 60,000-square-foot medical plaza, according to a news release.

The first phase of the $8.5 million project is expected to be completed by early 2025 and will include primary care, orthopedic, and urology services.

Phase two will add a multidisciplinary clinic a women’s health center and the UofL Health – Brain and Spine Institute, as well as nephrology, pain management, and ear, nose, and throat services.

