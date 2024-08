University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC; Pittsburgh) completed an expansion of the emergency department (ED) at its UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley campus in Farrell, Pa., according to a news release.

The $1.5 million project adds five beds to the department’s existing 16 beds. Additionally, 1,300 square feet of former office space was converted to clinical space, according to New Castle News.

Read more news about UPMC here.