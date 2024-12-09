UPMC Presbyterian (Pittsburgh) reached a project milestone with the topping out of a new patient tower on its main campus in Oakland, Pa., according to a news release from HGA (Minneapolis, Minn.), the architecture and design firm on the project.

The final structural beam was placed on the top floor of the 17-story tower, which will house 636 private patient rooms over 1.2 million square feet of space. The new tower will also feature terraced gardens and park views.

In addition to HGA, the project team includes Pittsburgh-based architectural firms IKM Architecture and Architectural Innovations, Olin (landscape architects; Philadelphia), and Rippe Associates (foodservice design; Hopkins, Minn.).

The project is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Read more about the project here.