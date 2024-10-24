Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y., is set to open a new biobehavioral health unit, according to a news release.

The 11-bed unit will provide behavioral and mental health care for children with mental health needs and developmental disabilities, including one-to-one therapy.

The 31,506-square-foot building, called the Children’s Pavilion, will also include an expansion of the health system’s inpatient child and adolescent psychiatry unit, which will house 18 beds.

