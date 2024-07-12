University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio; San Antonio, Texas) is on track for a December opening of the new Multispecialty and Research Hospital on its campus, according to a news release.

The $430 million, eight-story facility will consist of 144 patient beds and 12 operating rooms, an intensive care unit (ICU), imaging center, laboratory, bone marrow transplant unit, infusion center, and pharmacy.

The hospital will have a sky bridge connecting it to the Mays Cancer Center.

The project team includes design and architecture firms EYP Architects (now part of Page; Washington, D.C.) and Alamo Architects (San Antonio, Texas), builder Vaughn Construction (Houston), and medical equipment consulting firm Ross & Baruzzini (St. Louis).

