UV Medical Center Gets Approval To Build Outpatient Surgery Center In Burlington, Vermont
The University of Vermont Medical Center (UV Medical Center) received approval by Green Mountain Care Board (Montpelier, Vt.) for its certificate of need application to develop a multispecialty outpatient surgery center in Burlington, Vt., according to a news release.
The $130 million facility will increase the medical center’s surgery capacity by adding eight operating rooms, 12 prep rooms, and 36 recovery spaces, including eight extended-stay recovery rooms, according to a news release.
The facility will also include shell space for 14 pre- and post-operative spaces.
Construction is estimated to take two years to complete.
