The University of Vermont Medical Center (UV Medical Center) received approval by Green Mountain Care Board (Montpelier, Vt.) for its certificate of need application to develop a multispecialty outpatient surgery center in Burlington, Vt., according to a news release.

The $130 million facility will increase the medical center’s surgery capacity by adding eight operating rooms, 12 prep rooms, and 36 recovery spaces, including eight extended-stay recovery rooms, according to a news release.

The facility will also include shell space for 14 pre- and post-operative spaces.

Construction is estimated to take two years to complete.

Read more news about the University of Vermont Medical Center here.