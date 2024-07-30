The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) completed a new outpatient clinic in Lakeland, Fla.

The 132,000-square-foot project houses 90 primary care exam rooms, 24 mental health treatment rooms, 24 specialty clinics, four audiology booths, and a radiology department with X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, and bone density technology.

A dedicated lab, full-scale pharmacy, physical therapy suite with dedicated prosthetics fitting, healing garden, and rehabilitation courtyard are also included.

Gresham Smith (Charlotte, N.C.) provided architecture, interior design, and activation coordination services for the project. Other project team members include developer Molasky Development (Las Vegas) and and general contractor The Korte Company (St. Louis).

For more on VA healthcare projects, go here