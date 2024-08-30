Valley Children’s Healthcare (Clovis, Calif.) announced plans for The Hill, a 443-acre mixed-use community on Valley Children’s main campus in Madera, Calif., according to a news release.

The new development will include retail, hospitality, recreation, and residential components surrounding a healthcare district that includes the existing Valley Children’s Hospital and River Vista Behavioral Health, along with other clinical, research, and administrative facilities.

Revenues will support hospital operations and patient care, providing resources to sustain and grow Valley Children’s pediatric healthcare network, according to the release.