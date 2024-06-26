Valleywise Health (Phoenix) opened the new Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, according to a news release. The new facility replaces an existing hospital that was built in 1971.

Architect Cuningham Group (Minneapolis) designed the 10-story, 673,000-square-foot hospital that includes 10 operating rooms and an emergency department (ED) with three trauma bays and 88 private rooms as well as specialty services such as cardiology, maternity, neonatal intensive care (NICU), oncology, cardiac catheterization, and radiology.

Additionally, the Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center occupies an entire floor and includes a pediatric wing, three trauma bays, physical and occupational therapy, hyperbaric chamber, and space for research and teaching.

The medical center also has two helipads.

