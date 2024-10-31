Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced its new 15-story patient tower will be named Jim Ayers Tower in recognition of Janet and Jim Ayers’ philanthropic legacy and efforts to improve healthcare in the state, according to a news release.

Expected to open in phases starting in fall 2025, the 470,000-square-foot tower will house a spacious lobby, 180 inpatient beds, radiology services, and five floors of shell space.

The project will also add 44,000 square feet of operating room space in the adjacent Medical Center East building and three floors of parking.

A new two-story bridge will connect the tower to The Vanderbilt Clinic, a hospital-based clinic providing outpatient care, on the third and fourth levels.

