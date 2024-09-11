International design firm Ware Malcomb appointed Melissa Martorano as the new studio manager of interior architecture and design at the firm’s Phoenix office, according to a news release.

Martorano will be responsible for the growth and management of the firm’s interior architecture and design projects, including in the healthcare sector, in the Phoenix region.

In her nearly six years at the firm, she has held roles including designer, job captain, and project manager.

