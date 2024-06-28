Wellspan Health (York, Pa.) started construction on an eight-story surgical and critical care tower at Wellspan York Hospital, according to a news release.

The expansion consists of more than 248,000 square feet of new space and 32,000 square feet of renovated space, including larger surgical suites, expanded pre- and post-operative care areas, additional family rooms in the intensive care unit (ICU), and dedicated spaces for cardiovascular, neurology, and trauma care services.

Upon project completion, Wellspan York Hospital will have more than 600 patient beds.

The project team includes engineering, design and consulting partners Warehaus Architecture and Engineering (York), design and supply chain logistics firm St. Onge (York), consultant WSP Properties & Buildings, and construction manager LF Driscoll (Bala Cynwyd, Pa.).

